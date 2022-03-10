NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $77.02

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.02 and last traded at $78.02, with a volume of 39917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

