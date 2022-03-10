Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $318.65 million and $7.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,102.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.32 or 0.06598931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00260845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.95 or 0.00731285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00067510 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00430799 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00341984 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,893,228,121 coins and its circulating supply is 30,066,255,635 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

