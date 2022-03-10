Needham & Company LLC Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $362.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $626.00 to $362.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $494.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $334.09 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

