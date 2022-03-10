Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Shares of Nedbank Group stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.