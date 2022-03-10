nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 90,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 761,167 shares.The stock last traded at $51.98 and had previously closed at $48.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Stephens began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of nCino by 297.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 158,667 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 5.4% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $1,068,000.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

