Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Natura &Co stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 137,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,539 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 191,589 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

