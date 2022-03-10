National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,044.71 ($13.69).
Several research firms recently commented on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.63) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In other National Grid news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($13.98) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($25,696.36). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,534.
About National Grid (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
