Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 144.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natera will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

