Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $176.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.24 million. Natera reported sales of $152.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $781.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.40 million to $789.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.91 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 899 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $82,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,931 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $17.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,694,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,969. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

