Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.06

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.06 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 16.66 ($0.22). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23), with a volume of 402,881 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £54.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.06.
About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)
