Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,900 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Naked Wines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS NWINF opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80.

