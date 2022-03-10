NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Shares of NC stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $213.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.