NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of NC stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $213.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.
About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
