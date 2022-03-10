N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,170 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,522 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.59. 448,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642,296. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.