N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.62. The company had a trading volume of 347,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $241.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $199.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

