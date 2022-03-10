N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.69. 20,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

