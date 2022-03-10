N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 37,511 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $23,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 156.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 179,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.32. 200,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,975. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

