Myriad Price Down 2.2% This Week (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $800,270.63 and approximately $71.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000115 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,817,989,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.