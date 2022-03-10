Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

MYOV opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.75. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 60,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

