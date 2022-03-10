Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 9,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,837. The company has a market cap of $32.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Myomo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Myomo by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

