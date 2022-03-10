Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. 9,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,837. The company has a market cap of $32.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.91.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday.
About Myomo
Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.
