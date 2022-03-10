Myles B. Mccormick Buys 15,305 Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AKA opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $3,295,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
