Myles B. Mccormick Buys 15,305 Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AKA opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $3,295,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.