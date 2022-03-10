Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 7,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1222 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.