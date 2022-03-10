Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) EVP Sells $177,591.87 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

