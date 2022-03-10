Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the February 13th total of 839,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MITQ stock remained flat at $$1.26 during trading on Thursday. 109,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,344. Moving iMage Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

