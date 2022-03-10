Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.74

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.74 and traded as high as $30.50. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 5,300 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBI)
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.
