Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Up 4%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.03. 87,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,430,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Get Mosaic alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.