Morgan Stanley Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $22.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASE. Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

