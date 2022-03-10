Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after acquiring an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,892,000 after acquiring an additional 159,183 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,182,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,464,000 after buying an additional 122,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,286,000 after buying an additional 117,883 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SF. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

