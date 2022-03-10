Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 101,416 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

