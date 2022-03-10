Morgan Stanley Buys 47,594 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000.
Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.57. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $98.89.
