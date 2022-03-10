Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 135,497 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 60,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

