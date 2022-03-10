Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $145,000 Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 2.43% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

