Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $129,000 Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,911,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3,608.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,358,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 379,202 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

