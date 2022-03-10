Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Sanmina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 48.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sanmina by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.47.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

