Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 5,900 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

