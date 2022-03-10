Monument Capital Management Sells 2,164 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Monument Capital Management lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after buying an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 454,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

