Monument Capital Management Has $698,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,226. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.