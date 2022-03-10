Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.
NYSE MNR opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.
About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
