MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.51)-($0.29) EPS.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $336.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,172. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $494.68.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MongoDB by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,868,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

