Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $59.39. 1,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

