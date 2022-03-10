Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 579,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

