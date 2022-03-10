Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
