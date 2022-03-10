Moffett Nathanson Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $150.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Moffett Nathanson from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.32.

NYSE DIS opened at $133.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average is $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $199.05. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

