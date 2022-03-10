Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) Insider Chris Burke Acquires 98,714 Shares of Stock

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Rating) insider Chris Burke acquired 98,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,701.14 ($130,635.67).
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.23) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.96. The stock has a market cap of £78.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.32).
About Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.