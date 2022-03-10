MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 47 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW traded down $11.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $548.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,773. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 490.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

