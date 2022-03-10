MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,370. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.85 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.