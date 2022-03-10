MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after buying an additional 1,173,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 205,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

