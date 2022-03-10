MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.84. 5,368,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,309,702. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $263.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

