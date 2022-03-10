Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE MIR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 720,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirion Technologies (MIR)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.