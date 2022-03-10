Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE MIR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 720,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,554,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

