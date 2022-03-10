MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CEO Timothy R. Wright Sells 45,611 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $221,669.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 391,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.