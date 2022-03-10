MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Cap of $146.79 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $146.79 million and $241,355.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $13.56 or 0.00034232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00255334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003877 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.16 or 0.00568299 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,823,042 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

