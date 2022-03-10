Millennium Management LLC Sells 46,788 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.40% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $388.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

